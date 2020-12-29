Global  
 

'There's nowhere for them to go': A message from a paramedic in London

Sky News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
'There's nowhere for them to go': A message from a paramedic in LondonAs the rising number of coronavirus cases in England puts more pressure on the NHS, Sky News speaks to a paramedic about the challenges facing the ambulance service.
