You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Celebrate The Season With Dana Tyler - Part 2



Imagine being a child and thinking, for some reason, Santa Claus forgot you. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has more on an organization that makes sure the holiday magic stays intact. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:40 Published 4 days ago This hilarious video shows a woman dressed as an inflatable Christmas tree bopping about as she does her grocery shopping



This hilarious video shows a woman dressed as an inflatable Christmas tree bopping about as she does her grocery shopping.Tracy Crossan, 51, has eight different inflatable costumes and initially.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 5 days ago Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders



Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders. Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for his careless behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. . The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published 6 days ago