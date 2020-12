You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Christmas shoppers flock to high street in Sheffield as lockdown is lifted in England



English shoppers flocked to the high street in Sheffield, England on Wednesday (December 2) as the country's four-week lockdown was lifted ahead of Christmas. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on December 2, 2020 'Wednesday can be bigger than United'



New Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis says they can become the biggest club in the city ahead of rivals Sheffield United if they can gain promotion to the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:35 Published on November 16, 2020

Related news from verified sources Tony Pulis sacked as Sheffield Wednesday manager just weeks after getting job The former Stoke and Middlesbrough boss has been given the boot in rapid time after failing to make an immediate impact

Daily Star 19 hours ago