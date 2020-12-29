Steve Cooper: Liberty Stadium work was needed to make Swansea City pitch fair
Published
Head coach Steve Cooper says it was important for Swansea City to relay their pitch to preserve the "integrity" of the Championship.Full Article
Published
Head coach Steve Cooper says it was important for Swansea City to relay their pitch to preserve the "integrity" of the Championship.Full Article
Swansea City opened up on Reading goalkeeper Rafael Cabral and the new Liberty Stadium pitch
The forward has enjoyed a fairly solid start to life under Steve Cooper at the Liberty Stadium