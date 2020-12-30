Visitors turned away from Brecon Beacons after 'hundreds of vehicles' arrive

Global  
 

Sky News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Visitors turned away from Brecon Beacons after 'hundreds of vehicles' arrivePolice have been stopping visitors trying to "enjoy the snow" at the Brecon Beacons after hundreds of vehicles arrived at the national park despite Wales being in lockdown.
