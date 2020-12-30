Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ambulances carrying coronavirus patients forced to queue outside hospitals

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Ambulances with Covid-19 patients have been seen queueing outside hospitals in England as the Health Secretary prepares to announce tougher restrictions amid surging cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of December 29, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of December 29, 2020

The latest hospital data showed 1,188 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 15 more than Monday with 119 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:20Published
Dallas Leaders Worry About Ability To Treat COVID-19 Patients As Hospitals Fill [Video]

Dallas Leaders Worry About Ability To Treat COVID-19 Patients As Hospitals Fill

Dallas Leaders Worry About Ability To Treat COVID-19 Patients As Hospitals Fill

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:57Published
Ambulances queue outside London hospital as patient cases in capital higher than first wave [Video]

Ambulances queue outside London hospital as patient cases in capital higher than first wave

Ambulances queue outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. It comes asthe number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in London is now higher thanlevels recorded at the peak of the first wave of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published