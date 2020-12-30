Ambulances carrying coronavirus patients forced to queue outside hospitals
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Ambulances with Covid-19 patients have been seen queueing outside hospitals in England as the Health Secretary prepares to announce tougher restrictions amid surging cases.
