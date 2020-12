Nicola Sturgeon announces Boxing Day lockdown and festive travel ban



Indoor mixing will only be allowed on Christmas Day – and most of Scotlandwill be put into the highest level of lockdown from Boxing Day, NicolaSturgeon has announced. The Christmas β€œbubble”.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 2 weeks ago

Nicola Sturgeon calls for caution as lockdown restrictions ease in parts of Scotland



Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged caution over the festive periodas lockdown restrictions eased in Scotland. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 3 weeks ago