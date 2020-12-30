The DUP is facing fierce criticism from rivals, who have urged the party to accept it played a role in the creation of a border in the Irish Sea.Full Article
DUP told to face up to its role in creating border in Irish Sea
Belfast Telegraph 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Small Arms Trafficking In South And South East Asia – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Following the end of the Cold War, the apartheid in South Africa, and the end of conflicts around the world paved the way for..
-
Ireland’s Election – And Brexit – Put Reunification Back On The Table – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Common Sense And Cash Essential In Northern Ireland – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
How Nationalism Is Transforming The Politics Of The British Isles – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Pakistanization Of Britain: Is Johnson The Last UK Prime Minister? – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
UUP's new leader Steve Aiken calls on party to dismiss Boris Johnson's 'sell-out deal'
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Steve Aiken uses his acceptance speech to launch his party's election campaign and..