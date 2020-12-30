All the areas in England at risk of being upgraded to tier 4 today
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 (
50 minutes ago) They include Tier 3 areas Burnley and Pendle in Lancashire, Birmingham and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands, Northampton in the East Midlands, and Hartlepool in the North East, and Tier 2 areas Eden and Carlisle in Cumbria.
