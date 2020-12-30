Global  
 

Ed Miliband calls public into the streets ahead of Glasgow’s UN climate summit

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Labour frontbencher Ed Miliband has called on the people of the UK to deliver “the biggest climate mobilisation we have ever seen” next year as Glasgow prepares to host a UN summit on the issue.
