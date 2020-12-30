Global  
 

Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine approved in UK for mass rollout

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved for use in the UK, paving the way for mass rollout.
