Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine is given green light for mass rollout Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The jab has been given the green light by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and it should be rolled out from next week The jab has been given the green light by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and it should be rolled out from next week 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like