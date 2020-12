Oxford professor says creation of vaccine has been an 'astonishing effort'



Professor Andrew Pollard from the Oxford Vaccine Group says the creation ofthe newly approved Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been "anastonishing effort". Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 30 minutes ago

UK approves Oxford vaccine, 1st country to give the nod | Oneindia News



Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca; A day after Madhya Pradesh government approved an ordinance.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:36 Published 46 minutes ago