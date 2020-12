COVID Surge Forces Southern California Doctors To Treat Patients In Field Hospitals



The surge in coronavirus cases in Southern California has put hospitals in crisis mode. As Michele Gile reports, they are now treating patients outside. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:39 Published 7 hours ago

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of December 29, 2020



The latest hospital data showed 1,188 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 15 more than Monday with 119 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:20 Published 9 hours ago