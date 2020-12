Hancock: Oxford vaccine will be rolled out from Monday



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has dubbed the sign off of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine a "great British success story" Mr Hancock went on to confirm the vaccine will be rolled out across.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:42 Published 11 minutes ago

UK approves use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine



Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 15 minutes ago