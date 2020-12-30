THE GOVERNMENT are due to review the tier each area is placed under today as coronavirus cases have risen across the country. Currently Herefordshire is placed under Tier 2 restrictions meaning non-essential shops and businesses can remain open and pubs which serve substantial meals.Full Article
Which tier will Herefordshire be after government Covid review?
