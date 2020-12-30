Global  
 

Germany set for longer lockdown after recording more than 1,000 deaths in a day

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
German officials have made clear that they will not be able to relax lockdown restrictions in early January as the country recorded more than 1,000 deaths in one day for the first time.
