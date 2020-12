You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine



MHRA Chief Executive, June Raine, confirmed the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK. The roll out of the jab will begin Monday 4th January. Report by Browna. Like.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:37 Published 16 minutes ago Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval. Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:42 Published 1 week ago FDA Advises Watching for Bell's Palsy in COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients



FDA Advises Watching for Bell's Palsy in COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a 54-page staff report on Dec. 15. recommending that those who.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Oxford vaccine approved for UK mass rollout The jab, which has been described as a "game changer", was given the green light by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Tamworth Herald 6 hours ago