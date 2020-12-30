Global  
 

Pregnant women can take Covid vaccine 'when potential benefits outweigh the risks'

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 30 December 2020
Pregnant and breastfeeding women can take either of the two approved coronavirus vaccines “when the potential benefits outweigh the risks”, the UK’s medicines regulator said.
