Pregnant women can take Covid vaccine ‘when potential benefits outweigh the risks’
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Pregnant and breastfeeding women can take either of the two approved coronavirus vaccines “when the potential benefits outweigh the risks”, the UK’s medicines regulator said.
