Neil Lennon's side are looking to make it four league wins in a row to keep the pressure on Rangers.Full Article
Celtic vs Dundee United LIVE score and goal updates
Daily Record 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Ross County vs Celtic LIVE score and goal updates from the Betfred Cup clash
Daily Record
The Hoops are looking to defend the trophy for a fifth season on the spin.
Kilmarnock vs Rangers - live score and goal updates
Daily Record
You might like
More coverage
Celtic vs Livingston LIVE score and goal updates
Daily Record
The Hoops go ahead of Rangers at the top of the table by winning today's home encounter.
St Mirren vs Celtic LIVE score and goal updates
Daily Record
Ross County vs Celtic LIVE score and goal updates
Daily Record
Rangers vs Dundee United LIVE score
Daily Record