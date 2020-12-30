Global  
 

Russia bars more UK nationals from country over Navalny

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Russia has decided to expand the number of British nationals barred from entering the country in response to the “unacceptable and unfounded” UK sanctions over the poisoning of top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
