Marcus D’Amico, pioneering star of Tales of the City and Angels in America, dies aged 55
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Marcus D’Amico, who played a pioneering gay role in Tales of the City, has passed away. The actor died on 16 December, his family and former manager said, after suffering from pneumonia. His sister Melissa D’Amico wrote on Twitter: “Not only have I lost my beautiful brother but the world has lost an...
