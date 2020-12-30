Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcus D’Amico, pioneering star of Tales of the City and Angels in America, dies aged 55

PinkNews Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Marcus D’Amico, who played a pioneering gay role in Tales of the City, has passed away. The actor died on 16 December, his family and former manager said, after suffering from pneumonia. His sister Melissa D’Amico wrote on Twitter: “Not only have I lost my beautiful brother but the world has lost an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like