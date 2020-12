You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gerrard wants Rangers reaction



Steven Gerrard believes his Rangers players will bounce back from defeat to St Mirren when they play Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago Goodwin: Players will want bonus after Rangers win!



St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has joked that his players will want a Christmas bonus after beating Rangers in Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:22 Published 2 weeks ago Gerrard: I take responsibility for loss



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he takes responsibility for his side's first defeat of the season against St. Mirren in the league cup. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago