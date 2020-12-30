Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Millions more in England joining Tier 4 from Thursday

BBC News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Three-quarters of England's population will be under the toughest Covid rules from midnight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

How the world got better at saving lives [Video]

How the world got better at saving lives

The first batch of cases was identified in December 2019 from a wet market in Wuhan, China. Initially, clear data was hard to gather because of the relatively unknown nature of the virus. Then, cases began to rise, and people began to die — pretty soon in the hundreds of thousands. In this video data journalist Jamie Mullick takes you through how the pandemic raged across the globe through the year, and how we eventually got better at saving lives. There’s a lot that we still don’t know about Covid-19, and the virus that causes it. Watch this video to see how we fared.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:11Published

What we know about the first case of U.K. COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado

 Health officials in Colorado have confirmed the first known case of a more infectious strain of COVID-19 first seen in the U.K. The patient is currently in..
CBS News
Covid pandemic will not end now despite vaccines, PM says [Video]

Covid pandemic will not end now despite vaccines, PM says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned "now is not the time for relaxations" as the Covid pandemic will not end until spring at the earliest. However, he adds he is pleased the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine was approved by the MHRA. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Strain Of COVID Arrives In US [Video]

New Strain Of COVID Arrives In US

Colorado officials have confirmed the first US case of a new coronavirus variant. This comes roughly two weeks after the UK announced a new coronavirus strain was found. The new strain is likely..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby [Video]

London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby

England's hospitals are struggling to cope with the increase in Covid-19 cases as they take in more patients with the virus than they did in the first-wave earlier this year. Despite the extra..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:59Published
More Covid-19 patients in England’s hospitals than April peak [Video]

More Covid-19 patients in England’s hospitals than April peak

England’s hospitals now have more Covid-19 patients than during April’s first-wave peak as a health boss warned doctors and nurses are “back in the eye ofthe storm”. NHS England figures show..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

My COVID Story: My Aarogya Setu app flashed 'You are COVID+"

 Sameer Chaturvedi travelled to Mumbai from Delhi to spend time in his favourite city but life had other plans. He tested COVID positive and had to isolate...
IndiaTimes

2-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh tests positive for new COVID-19 strain

 A two-year-old girl who recently returned to Meerut with her parents from the UK has been found to be infected with the new COVID-19 strain. This is the first...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsCTV News

Are COVID-19 vaccinations at risk due to new virus strain?

 Just when the world breathed a bit easy after countries like the UK and the US starting the process of vaccination against Covid-19, reports of a new strain...
Mid-Day Also reported by •RTTNewsNew Zealand HeraldNewsy