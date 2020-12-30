Global  
 

Covid: What is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine?

BBC News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A second coronavirus vaccine - from Oxford University/AstraZeneca - has been approved.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use 00:53

 A Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approvedfor use in the UK, paving the way for rapid rollout, the Department of Healthsaid.

How the world got better at saving lives [Video]

How the world got better at saving lives

The first batch of cases was identified in December 2019 from a wet market in Wuhan, China. Initially, clear data was hard to gather because of the relatively unknown nature of the virus. Then, cases began to rise, and people began to die — pretty soon in the hundreds of thousands. In this video data journalist Jamie Mullick takes you through how the pandemic raged across the globe through the year, and how we eventually got better at saving lives. There’s a lot that we still don’t know about Covid-19, and the virus that causes it. Watch this video to see how we fared.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:11Published

Covid-19: Millions more in England joining Tier 4 from Thursday

 Three-quarters of England's population will be under the toughest Covid rules from midnight.
BBC News

What we know about the first case of U.K. COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado

 Health officials in Colorado have confirmed the first known case of a more infectious strain of COVID-19 first seen in the U.K. The patient is currently in..
CBS News
Covid pandemic will not end now despite vaccines, PM says [Video]

Covid pandemic will not end now despite vaccines, PM says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned "now is not the time for relaxations" as the Covid pandemic will not end until spring at the earliest. However, he adds he is pleased the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine was approved by the MHRA. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in the U.K.

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in the U.K.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has finally been approved for use in the U.K., giving hope to millions of people.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
AstraZeneca: Millions of doses to come within first quarter

AstraZeneca: Millions of doses to come within first quarter

AstraZeneca CEO, Pascal Soriot, has said tens of millions of the Coronavirus vaccine is expected within the first quarter of 2021. Mr Soriot's comments come as the MHRS approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:51Published
Vaccine trial participant 'proud' of involvement as Oxford jab approved

Vaccine trial participant 'proud' of involvement as Oxford jab approved

Jack Sommers, who was part of the clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccinefrom Oxford University and AstraZeneca, said he was proud after it was giventhe green light on Wednesday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Eye Opener: U.K. approves emergency use of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

 Britain announced that the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved. Also, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down a..
CBS News

U.K. becomes first country to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

 A game changer on the vaccine front as the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is approved by U.K. regulators. The vaccine only needs normal refrigeration and is..
CBS News

Massachusetts AG Maura Healey Warns Of Coronavirus Vaccine Scams

Massachusetts AG Maura Healey Warns Of Coronavirus Vaccine Scams

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey warned residents to be aware of scams surrounding the coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:06Published
U.S. Confirms New COVID Strain

U.S. Confirms New COVID Strain

U.S. Confirms New COVID Strain

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:29Published
Residents, Staffers At Senior Care Facilities Begin Receiving COVID Vaccine

Residents, Staffers At Senior Care Facilities Begin Receiving COVID Vaccine

Residents and staff at senior care facilities in the Bay Area are to receive the COVID vaccines beginning Wednesday. Katie Nielsen reports from Viamonte retirement community in Walnut Creek. (12/30/31)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:42Published

AstraZeneca's stock jumps after the UK authorizes emergency use of its vaccine, which it created with Oxford University

 The AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine is easy to store and requires standard refrigeration, unlike others shots that need cold storage.
Business Insider Also reported by •SBSNYTimes.com

AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine approved in Britain

 Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the vaccine developed by Oxford University as it battles a highly contagious virus strain.
The Age Also reported by •News24The ArgusCBS NewsSBSCTV News

What we know so far about the 'game changer' Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

What we know so far about the 'game changer' Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine The Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK
Cambridge News Also reported by •CTV News