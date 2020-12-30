Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: North East Tier 4 restrictions 'frustrating'

BBC News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Political leaders in the north-east of England fear new restrictions will impact businesses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new restrictions 01:37

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced to the House of Commons that the Midlands, North East, parts of the North West and parts of the South West will now move into Tier 4 with other areas moving to Tier 3. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2020 has been particularly hard for Lebanon. Here's what happened [Video]

2020 has been particularly hard for Lebanon. Here's what happened

The euphoria of Lebanon’s October revolution evaporated in 2020. Economic collapse and the coronavirus pandemic mortally wounded hopes for change, and the final nail in the country’s coffin seemed..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:07Published
Amid tier-4 restrictions in UK, large crowd is seen at the seaside resort 'Southend' [Video]

Amid tier-4 restrictions in UK, large crowd is seen at the seaside resort 'Southend'

On Monday afternoon (December 28), 'Southend,' a famous seaside resort in Essex, United Kingdom, was swamped with people enjoying the sea breeze despite the tier-4 of COVID-19 restrictions beginning Sa

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Iran: Human testing of COVID vaccine to begin after animal trials [Video]

Iran: Human testing of COVID vaccine to begin after animal trials

Iran is to begin human trials of a locally-produced coronavirus vaccine - after sanctions stopped it getting other drugs from the West.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:00Published

Related news from verified sources

All the towns at risk of going into Tier 4 lockdown on Boxing Day

All the towns at risk of going into Tier 4 lockdown on Boxing Day Towns and villages with higher coronavirus rates could soon join London and most of the south east in the strictest restrictions with non-essential shops and...
Cambridge News Also reported by •Cheddar Valley Gazette

Brummie defies coronavirus restrictions to make near-350 mile shopping trip

Brummie defies coronavirus restrictions to make near-350 mile shopping trip Tendring District Council leader Neil Stock blasts 'extraordinary' journey across the country as swathe of south east plunged into tier four
Tamworth Herald

New, more transmissible Coronavirus strain from South Africa found in UK

 British Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that more areas of the East and South East of England will be put into Tier four restrictions, the highest level,...
Mid-Day