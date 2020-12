You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dad planning legal action after 15-year-old son is sacked from paperboy job because he was forced to self-isolate



A dad says he is planning to take legal action against a newsagent after his 15-year-old son was sacked from his job as a paperboy - for taking time off to self-isolate. Keenan Latimer has.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 1 day ago Nicola Sturgeon issues warning that Covid-19 restrictions could increase



Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued a warning that the currentcoronavirus restrictions imposed could be increased if the infection rate doesnot come under control. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control



Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago