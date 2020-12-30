Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: 'Worrying uptick' in cases puts Liverpool City Region in tier 3

BBC News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The entire Liverpool City Region will move to a higher level of Covid-19 restrictions from midnight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases 02:03

 Manchester City's visit to Everton off after COVID-19 cases

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Long lines in Florida to get COVID vaccine

 Dozens of senior citizens set up camp overnight in Florida to mark their number in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Dec. 30)
 
USATODAY.com

India's drug regulator to meet again on January 1 to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine

 CDSCO, India's drug regulator will meet on Friday to consider approving AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use. SII, the world's..
IndiaTimes
How the world got better at saving lives [Video]

How the world got better at saving lives

The first batch of cases was identified in December 2019 from a wet market in Wuhan, China. Initially, clear data was hard to gather because of the relatively unknown nature of the virus. Then, cases began to rise, and people began to die — pretty soon in the hundreds of thousands. In this video data journalist Jamie Mullick takes you through how the pandemic raged across the globe through the year, and how we eventually got better at saving lives. There’s a lot that we still don’t know about Covid-19, and the virus that causes it. Watch this video to see how we fared.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:11Published

Liverpool City Region Liverpool City Region Economic and political area of England centred on the city of Liverpool


Related videos from verified sources

As Kansas City area COVID-19 cases ebb, doctors reiterate safety measures ahead of the holidays [Video]

As Kansas City area COVID-19 cases ebb, doctors reiterate safety measures ahead of the holidays

As Kansas City area COVID-19 cases ebb, doctors reiterate safety measures ahead of the holidays

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:40Published
Cuba's COVID success story [Video]

Cuba's COVID success story

Latin America in the region with the highest The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Latin America harder and longer than any other region, but there is one country that has been the exception.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
Doctors urge continued COVID-19 safety practices ahead of holidays [Video]

Doctors urge continued COVID-19 safety practices ahead of holidays

Medical experts are closely watching the numbers following the Thanksgiving holiday, though they have yet to see a spike in cases in the Kansas City region.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:17Published