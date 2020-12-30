UK records 981 COVID deaths in past 24 hours, with another 50,023 cases

India's daily number of COVID-19 cases today stood at 18,732, the lowest since July 1. 279 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count since the outbreak in January to 1,47,622. With preparations underway for a possible vaccine-rollout by January, the Indian drug regulator is...
The first batch of cases was identified in December 2019 from a wet market in Wuhan, China. Initially, clear data was hard to gather because of the relatively unknown nature of the virus. Then, cases..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:11Published
India on Thursday witnessed 24,712 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 1,01,23,778, along with 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking... Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu •allAfrica.com •MENAFN.com