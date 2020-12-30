Scientists do not know if Covid vaccines will stop virus being passed on
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 (
33 minutes ago) People could still “pose a hazard” to others, Professor Jonathan Van Tam said
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK
US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK .
The first case of the new coronavirus strain, which is thought to be more transmissible, .
was confirmed by Colorado
health officials on..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09 Published 4 hours ago
Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered
Questions About the U.K.’s
Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered.
A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has
been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. .
The variant,..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:36 Published 1 week ago
Walmart Prepares Its US Stores to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine
Walmart Prepares Its US Stores to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine.
The company's Chief Medical Officer,
Dr. Tom Van Gilder, released a statement
via Walmart's website on Thursday.
He revealed that..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01 Published 3 weeks ago