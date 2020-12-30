Scientists do not know if Covid vaccines will stop virus being passed on

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK



US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK . The first case of the new coronavirus strain, which is thought to be more transmissible, . was confirmed by Colorado health officials on.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09 Published 4 hours ago Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered



Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered. A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. . The variant,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:36 Published 1 week ago Walmart Prepares Its US Stores to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine



Walmart Prepares Its US Stores to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine. The company's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tom Van Gilder, released a statement via Walmart's website on Thursday. He revealed that.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01 Published 3 weeks ago