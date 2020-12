Republican senator to raise objections as Congress meets to affirm Joe Biden win Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

A Republican senator said he will raise objections next week when the US Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election, forcing House and Senate votes that are likely to delay, but in no way alter, the final certification of Mr Biden’s win. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published 28 minutes ago Some Republicans May Vote Against Biden Win 01:18 Several Republican congressmen have said they will object to the Electoral College results when Congress meets in January to formally certify the votes. You Might Like