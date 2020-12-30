Covid vaccine: Don't compare Pfizer and Oxford jabs says Professor Van-Tam
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says the two treatments were developed in different ways and what matters more is the impact on illness and deaths.
Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the effects ofhousehold mixing on Christmas Day have not yet been felt by the NHS, which isin some areas already in a stretched position as cases of the new variant ofCovid-19 continue to spread across the UK. It comes as the Government...
The UK should have three or four vaccines against Covid-19 by the middle ofnext year, England’s chief medical officer has said, adding that the jabs arebeing closely monitored for safety. Speaking at..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:26Published