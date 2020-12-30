Global  
 

Covid vaccine: Don't compare Pfizer and Oxford jabs says Professor Van-Tam

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Covid vaccine: Don't compare Pfizer and Oxford jabs says Professor Van-TamEngland's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says the two treatments were developed in different ways and what matters more is the impact on illness and deaths.
News video: NHS has not felt the impact impact of Christmas mixing - Jonathan Van-Tam

NHS has not felt the impact impact of Christmas mixing - Jonathan Van-Tam 00:56

 Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the effects ofhousehold mixing on Christmas Day have not yet been felt by the NHS, which isin some areas already in a stretched position as cases of the new variant ofCovid-19 continue to spread across the UK. It comes as the Government...

