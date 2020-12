You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amid tier-4 restrictions in UK, large crowd is seen at the seaside resort 'Southend'



On Monday afternoon (December 28), 'Southend,' a famous seaside resort in Essex, United Kingdom, was swamped with people enjoying the sea breeze despite the tier-4 of COVID-19 restrictions beginning Sa Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 2 days ago Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control



Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago What are the new Christmas rules?



Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas? Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 2 weeks ago