Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood



Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in the New Year Honours list. The Formula Onedriver won a record-equalling seventh world championship this year. The 35-year-old was awarded an MBE after he won his.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 28 minutes ago

Co-founder of Project Wingman named in the Queen's New Year Honours



Project Wingman co-founder Emma Henderson has been awarded an MBE in theQueen's New Year's Honours. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published 28 minutes ago