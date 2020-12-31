Global  
 

New rules for lorry drivers heading for the EU via Kent from January 1

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Nightmare scenarios of miles-long lorry queues in Kent following a no-deal Brexit may not come to reality following the UK-EU deal, but challenges for traders remain.
