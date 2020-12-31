Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Timeline: How the UK came to leave the European Union

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Arguments about the UK’s place in Europe have been raging for decades, but it was not until 2013 that the public were promised the chance to have their say.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: EU seeks to rebalance China ties with new deal

EU seeks to rebalance China ties with new deal 01:35

 The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets and help redress what Europe sees as unbalanced economic ties. Ciara Lee reports

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trade deal signed but 'Brexit is far from over', expert tells Euronews [Video]

Trade deal signed but 'Brexit is far from over', expert tells Euronews

The implications of Brexit will "haunt Britain for many years to come", told Euronews the director of think-tank UK in a Changing Europe, Anand Menon.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:48Published
Boris Johnson Signs Brexit Trade Deal [Video]

Boris Johnson Signs Brexit Trade Deal

MPs have backed Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with Brussels in a crucial final-hour vote in the Commons. Johnson signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday 30 December 30,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal clears the Commons [Video]

Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal clears the Commons

Legislation to ratify Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU has cleared theHouse of Commons after MPs supported it by 521 votes to 73, majority 448. Ifthe Bill passes through the House of Lords..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published