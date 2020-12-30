Four stories that touched the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Navajo Nation hoping for a ‘Christmas miracle’



Yazzie has been part of Toys for Tots for the last 12 years, he says he usually receives donations of about four thousand toys, but this year he’s only gotten 100 so far. He says due to the pandemic,.. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:30 Published 2 weeks ago A record number of new cases across the nation



The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to impact most of the nation. A record number of new cases reported again with more than 1,400 deaths from COVID-19 in the US yesterday. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:07 Published on November 12, 2020 Ludo | No Rating Movie Review | Abhishek Bachchan | Rajkummar Rao | Pankaj Tripathi | Sanya Malhotra



Ludo is a kind of a film where even the smallest of distraction can make you miss out on the whole turn of events that follow. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film features an ensemble cast including.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:08 Published on November 12, 2020