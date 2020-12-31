Minneapolis police fatally shoot man during traffic stop
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side on Wednesday night, stirring anxiety about renewed protests following the first police-involved death in the city since George Floyd’s death while being arrested in May.
