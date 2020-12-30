New Year Honours: Lewis Hamilton knighted as Rob Burrow becomes MBE

Former rugby player to run seven marathons in seven days



Former Leeds Rhino player, Kevin Sinfield, is running seven marathons over seven days for his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow. It is to raise money for the 38-year-old who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year. The Leeds Rhinos director of rugby is aiming to raise £77,777 in support of both Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association. The number seven was most associated with Burrow throughout his playing career. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:11