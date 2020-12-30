New Year Honours: Lewis Hamilton knighted as Rob Burrow becomes MBE
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is knighted in the New Year Honours, with Rob Burrow, Anne Keothavong and Jimmy Greaves becoming MBEs.
