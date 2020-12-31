Scotland’s ability to give people aged over 50 the new coronavirus vaccine by a spring target will depend on supplies, according to the country’s Health Secretary.Full Article
Freeman: Vaccinating over-50s in Scotland by spring ‘depends on supplies’
Belfast Telegraph 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Vaccinating over-50s in Scotland by spring ‘depends on supplies’, says Freeman
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said it cannot be a "guarantee" but insisted "our planning is ready".
Daily Record