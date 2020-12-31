Following a year like no other, it follows that New Year's Eve celebrations will also be very different for all of us. With restrictions preventing gatherings with our loved ones or celebrations in pubs and clubs, here's five ways you can ring in the 2021 from home.Full Article
NYE 2020: Five ways to celebrate the end of a year like no other
Belfast Telegraph 5 shares 100 views
