North Yorkshire sees lowest temperature as cold snap continues
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
The final day of 2020 brought bitterly cold conditions for much of the UK and more snow – with a low of minus 7.5C (18.5F) recorded in Topcliffe, near Thirsk in North Yorkshire.
