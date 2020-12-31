Global  
 

North Yorkshire sees lowest temperature as cold snap continues

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
The final day of 2020 brought bitterly cold conditions for much of the UK and more snow – with a low of minus 7.5C (18.5F) recorded in Topcliffe, near Thirsk in North Yorkshire.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: North India shivers under cold wave, snowfall in parts of J&K

Watch: North India shivers under cold wave, snowfall in parts of J&K 01:32

 Cold wave swept parts of North India as it braces for a chilly New Year eve. IMD said night temperatures are likely to fall by up to five notches over the next two days. Cold waves enveloped parts of Uttar Pradesh, leading to low visibility in some areas. Icy winds swept through Delhi bringing the...

