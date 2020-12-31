Local charities have received close to £1 million in donations from electricity and gas suppliers who may have been in breach of their licence, the regulator said.Full Article
Local charities receive close to £1m in electricity company donations
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
GEICO’s Associate-Led Effort Drives More Than $28,000 in Community Donations in Long Island
Business Wire
WOODBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #GEICOCares--GEICO's Long Island office associates chose the local charities to receive $28,000+..
-
MC Companies Looks Inward in Efforts to Support Those Most in Need
GlobeNewswire
-
Rackspace Technology migrates the British Heart Foundation’s online gift shop to VMware
GlobeNewswire
-
GEICO’s Associate-led Effort Drives Over $30,000 in Community Donations in Dallas
Business Wire
-
Remote team building company announces community awards to inspire empathy worldwide during chaotic times
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
EPCOR Heart + Soul Fund ends on a high note
GlobeNewswire
Fund provides $1.25 million for more than 40 events and programs to uplift community
EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2020..
-
FirstBank Pays More Than $25,000 of Grocery Bills Ahead of Colorado Gives Day
GlobeNewswire
-
Top-rated military nonprofit Homes For Our Troops joins Giving Tuesday movement
GlobeNewswire
-
OnTrac Donates $10,000 to St. Mary's Food Bank During Tex Earnhardt Memorial Food Drive
GlobeNewswire
-
PLAYING FOR CHANGE AND THE UNITED NATIONS POPULATION FUND ANNOUNCE “PEACE THROUGH MUSIC: A GLOBAL EVENT FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE”
GlobeNewswire