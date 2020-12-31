Stanley Johnson said he 'will always be European' as millions of Britons lose their EU citizenshipFull Article
Boris Johnson’s dad applies for French passport to maintain ties after Brexit
Daily Record 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Boris Johnson's dad wants to be French
Reuters Studio
The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was in the process of applying for a French passport to..
You might like
More coverage
Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal
Reuters - Politics
Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready on Jan. 1 to help protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition..