Doctors say regimen change will affect tens of thousands of elderly and vulnerable patientsFull Article
GPs blast 'unfair' decision to delay second dose of Covid vaccines
Wales Online 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
GPs criticise ‘unfair’ decision to delay second dose of Covid vaccines
Belfast Telegraph
GP leaders have criticised a decision to delay giving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines, saying the move will cause huge..
-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY®
GlobeNewswire
-
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix™ (leronlimab) Following Full Enrollment in CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial
GlobeNewswire
-
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
GlobeNewswire
-
Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
Families Eager for Vaccines in Nursing Homes
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Families Eager for Vaccines in Nursing Homes