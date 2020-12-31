BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Friday's Premier League game between Everton and West Ham United.Full Article
Everton v West Ham United
BBC Local News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
EPL: Arsenal see off Brighton 1-0 to ease pressure on Arteta
Mid-Day
Arsenal further eased the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta with a 1-0 win at Brighton on Tuesday, but the continuation of the..
You might like
More coverage
EPL: Manchester City into Top Four
Mid-Day
Manchester City climbed into the Premier League's top four on Saturday, easing past Fulham 2-0 as fans returned to the English..
-
West Ham 1-3 Manchester United: Pogba, Greenwood inspire latest Red Devils fightback
SoccerNews.com
-
Burnley vs Everton LIVE: Full commentary and team news of Premier League clash as struggling Clarets host Toffees
talkSPORT
-
Wilson must prioritise “pivotal” Rangers colossus who is “extremely consistent” - opinion
Football FanCast
-
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur tracking Orbelin Pineda
SoccerNews.com