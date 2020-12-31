Kate Garraway details ‘calamitous’ Christmas time without husband Derek Draper
Published
Kate Garraway’s house was flooded during a “calamitous few days” in the run up to Christmas.Full Article
Published
Kate Garraway’s house was flooded during a “calamitous few days” in the run up to Christmas.Full Article
The Good Morning Britain host said her children were able to visit dad Derek in hospital for the first time over the festive..
The host was back on the airwaves with Ben Shephard on Tuesday as she shared an uplifting update over husband Derek Draper's health..
Kate Garraway said on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain that she is heading to the hospital after work to visit her sick husband Derek..