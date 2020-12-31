Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92 following a long illness, his family have announced in a statement.Full Article
Former Man Utd and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty dies aged 92
Belfast Telegraph 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Former Aston Villa and Wolves manager Tommy Docherty dies aged 92
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tomm Docherty has passed away at his home in the north west after a long illness, his..
You might like
More coverage
Former Man Utd and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty passes away after illness
Daily Star
Docherty laid the foundations for Manchester United's success under Sir Alex Ferguson, as well as managing 11 other clubs
-
Former Chelsea & QPR boss Docherty dies
BBC Local News
-
Former Chelsea, Man Utd & Scotland boss Docherty dies
BBC News
-
Former Villa & Wolves boss Docherty dies
BBC Local News
-
Tommy Docherty, former Man United and Chelsea boss who led Red Devils back to top-flight after relegation, dies aged 92
talkSPORT