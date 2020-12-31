Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92 following a long illness, his family have announced in a statement.Full Article
Former Scotland and Manchester United boss Tommy Docherty dies at age of 92
Belfast Telegraph 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Macari: Docherty could make any player laugh
Sky Sports UK
Tommy Docherty was larger than life and made the Manchester United dressing room believe in themselves, says his former Scotland..
You might like
More coverage
Tommy Docherty dead aged 92 as former Manchester United boss passes away
Daily Record
The charismatic boss battled a long illness and is fondly remembered by followers of the beautiful game for his charismatic quips.
-
Tommy Docherty’s life and career in pictures
Belfast Telegraph
-
Former Chelsea & QPR boss Docherty dies
BBC Local News
-
Former Chelsea, Man Utd & Scotland boss Docherty dies
BBC News
-
Former Villa & Wolves boss Docherty dies
BBC Local News