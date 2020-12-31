Temperatures are predicted to remain above freezing in many parts of the country as the UK says goodbye to 2020.Full Article
Snow-hit drivers face standstill on M5 as cold snap closes out 2020
Belfast Telegraph 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Much of the UK to be hit by cold snap amid snow and ice warnings
Hull Daily Mail
The disruption could hit supermarket delivery drivers, with both Sainsbury’s and Tesco already having to cancel shopping orders
You might like
More coverage
Tuesday Morning Sprint
WISC
Tuesday is the first snowfall of the season for southern Wisconsin.